The Good News - Gender Equality

Equality and diversity are keys to America’s future. The role of women and the issue of gender equality are matters that need more emphasis and accountability. The GOOD News is in the capital city of Minnesota, the City of St. Paul has elected an all-female seven-member city council. And six of the seven city council members are from communities of color in St. Paul. All the members of the council are under the age of 40. The City Council President affirmed, “We’re a multifaith, multicultural group of women. Our professional experiences are what people trusted.