The Good News - First-Time Homeowners

Part of the American dream is to own a home. In previous years the process of becoming a first-time homeowner has been weighed with a number of financial hurdles. One of those challenges was the issue of having enough money for a downpayment. The GOOD News is the Department of Housing and Urban Development is supporting 1.5 million first-time homebuyers, the highest rate in over 20 years. The is a new component of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to increase the opportunities for Americans to become homeowners.