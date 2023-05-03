Lamar Jackson's got paid. Now what?

So, what does $260 million get you?

We’re about to find out, now that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has signed a new contract to remain arguably the most beloved figure in Charm City for at least the next five years. Jackson, who announced his deal Thursday in a social media post, is sitting theoretically atop the heap in the NFL world, where he has become the highest paid player for the moment, pending the next quarterback signing.

But it’s how Jackson and his new contract play in Baltimore that is the most important part of this soap opera.

And make no mistake, the last few months have been a page right out of “Succession” or “Gray’s Anatomy” or name your favorite drama with offers and counteroffers and negotiation, all largely played out of the public view.

That made for a world of speculation and hurt feelings. That’s usually the case in a high-profile, high-stakes negotiation and the Ravens and Jackson will have some fence-mending to do in the near term.

Jackson, who reportedly sought a five-year, fully guaranteed contract, didn’t get that, as only $185 million of the pact is assured.

Yes, I acknowledge the obscenity of such a phrase to folks who deserve so much more than they receive in their respective workplaces, but that’s an argument for another day.

At any rate, the Ravens’ front office and coaches will have to convince Jackson that he has a value above his price tag, that they believe he can guide the franchise to the third Super Bowl title in its history.

Towards that end, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have welcomed Todd Monken, a new offensive coordinator, who will direct the Baltimore attack in a pass-friendly direction.

That should showcase Jackson’s ability to throw and take the pressure off him to make things happen by running. The team added celebrated wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and took Boston College’s Zay Flowers in the first round of last week’s collegiate draft, all apparently to make the team more explosive and presumably to make Jackson feel better.

And that’s important, because from all appearances, Jackson’s feelings were bruised in the two years that he and the team negotiated on this deal.

The former unanimous MVP and Heisman Trophy winner reportedly asked for a trade after the season. Money may salve some wounds, but it remains to be seen how much bruising Jackson’s ego took in the process.

But the Ravens aren’t the only party that needs to do some fence mending. Jackson has missed large chunks of the last two seasons with injuries. Many wondered if Jackson sat to protect his financial future, thus placing his needs ahead of the team’s.

In a city that likes its sports heroes to be of the blue collar, always hard at work variety, Jackson’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit and it’s incumbent on him to remove whatever stink remains with the fanbase.

Hall of Fame coach John Madden once said winning is the best deodorant, and that may be the case with Lamar Jackson. Admittedly, he may be asked to work miracles, but Baltimoreans now have 260 million reasons to make the request.

