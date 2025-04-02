Uncommon Herbs

Spring is officially here, and all sorts of little green things are poking their heads up through the soil. Among the daffodils and crocus are the tender little tops of herbs that are making an early arrival. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino points out, we all know about thyme, rosemary, and sage, but there are a whole bunch of lesser-known herbs that we can use.

Sorrel - Sorrel is a leafy green plant, a perennial herb or vegetable, with a tart, lemony flavor, used in salads, soups, and sauces, and known as common sorrel or garden sorrel. Sorrel is an easy, low-maintenance and hardy perennial with edible, sharp-tasting leaves. Sorrel has long been grown as a medicinal and culinary herb, and before lemons became widely available it was used to add a tart, tangy flavor to many dishes. Patricia Wells at Home In Provence cookbook and came across a recipe for “Amazing Sorrel Soup”–so named because of the soups ‘amazing’ ability to remain bright green. This is thanks to a nifty trick that calls for blending sorrel and butter into a paste that’s added just before the soup is served. (Patricia Wells credits German chef Dieter Müller with sharing this stay-green sorrel secret.)

Amazing Sorrel Soup

Lovage – Imagine a combination of celery with a bit of parsley...but on steroids. This is not a shy herb by any stretch. In addition to the predominant celery bite, lovage also offers a bit of a citrusy zing, The leaves of the lovage plant can be used fresh or dried. Fresh leaves can be used in soups or salads or to flavor dishes. Lovage is an erect, herbaceous, perennial plant growing to 1.8–2.5 m (6–8 ft) tall, with a basal rosette of leaves and stems with further leaves, the flowers being produced in umbels at the top of the stems.

Lemon Grass - Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citrates) is a tropical, grassy plant with a strong, lemony aroma and flavor, commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine and as a natural insect repellent.

Chervil - a delicate, annual herb with a mild, anise-like flavor, often used in French cuisine, particularly in the herb blend "fines herbes" and as a garnish or flavoring in dishes like salads, eggs, and fish.