2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

Uncommon Herbs

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT
Alastair Thompson ; cropping and color processing by Off-shell, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Spring is officially here, and all sorts of little green things are poking their heads up through the soil. Among the daffodils and crocus are the tender little tops of herbs that are making an early arrival. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino points out, we all know about thyme, rosemary, and sage, but there are a whole bunch of lesser-known herbs that we can use.

Sorrel - Sorrel is a leafy green plant, a perennial herb or vegetable, with a tart, lemony flavor, used in salads, soups, and sauces, and known as common sorrel or garden sorrel. Sorrel is an easy, low-maintenance and hardy perennial with edible, sharp-tasting leaves. Sorrel has long been grown as a medicinal and culinary herb, and before lemons became widely available it was used to add a tart, tangy flavor to many dishes. Patricia Wells at Home In Provence cookbook and came across a recipe for “Amazing Sorrel Soup”–so named because of the soups ‘amazing’ ability to remain bright green. This is thanks to a nifty trick that calls for blending sorrel and butter into a paste that’s added just before the soup is served. (Patricia Wells credits German chef Dieter Müller with sharing this stay-green sorrel secret.)

Amazing Sorrel Soup
https://mycancalekitchen.com/sorrel-soup/

Lovage – Imagine a combination of celery with a bit of parsley...but on steroids. This is not a shy herb by any stretch. In addition to the predominant celery bite, lovage also offers a bit of a citrusy zing, The leaves of the lovage plant can be used fresh or dried. Fresh leaves can be used in soups or salads or to flavor dishes. Lovage is an erect, herbaceous, perennial plant growing to 1.8–2.5 m (6–8 ft) tall, with a basal rosette of leaves and stems with further leaves, the flowers being produced in umbels at the top of the stems.

https://foragerchef.com/lovage/

Lemon Grass - Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citrates) is a tropical, grassy plant with a strong, lemony aroma and flavor, commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine and as a natural insect repellent.

Chervil - a delicate, annual herb with a mild, anise-like flavor, often used in French cuisine, particularly in the herb blend "fines herbes" and as a garnish or flavoring in dishes like salads, eggs, and fish.

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino