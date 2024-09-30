Into the Frying Pan

Since most cooking is about applying heat to food, it’s sometimes beneficial to think about all the variations on that theme. Chef Jerry Pellegrino has boned up on this and can tell us what our options are when we haul out the old skillet?

Skillets and frying pans are similar cooking vessels with flat bottoms, flared sides, and long handles that are often used interchangeably. The main difference between the two is that skillets are typically deeper and have larger cooking surfaces than frying pans. Because of their shape and size, skillets and frying pans are well-suited for different cooking tasks:

• SKILLETS

Skillets are good for sautéing, stir-frying, and creating a sear on meats. Their depth makes them a good choice for foods that require constant stirring and flipping, like cauliflower steak or pork chops.

• FRYING PANS

Frying pans are good for deep-frying foods in oil, cooking at high temperatures, and preparing eggs. Their thin, shallow base allows heat to penetrate easily, making them ideal for foods that require quick cooking.

Shallow frying and deep frying are both cooking methods that use fat to cook food, but they differ in how much fat is used and how the food is submerged:

• SHALLOW FRYING

This method uses a small amount of oil, usually 1–2 inches, to partially submerge food in a shallow pan, like a skillet or sauté pan. The food is only partially submerged, and it's often flipped partway through cooking to ensure even browning. Shallow frying is a good option for thinner foods that don't need a lot of oil to crisp, like croutons or breaded cutlets. It can also be a healthier alternative to deep frying because the fat-soluble vitamins and fatty acids in the oil are more stable.

• DEEP FRYING

This method completely submerges food in hot oil, usually 3–4 inches, in a deeper pan, like a wok, Dutch oven, or braiser. The oil is typically around 350–375°F, and the food is cooked quickly so it doesn't burn or overcook. Deep frying is often done in a deep fryer or chip pan, but can also be done industrially using a pressure fryer or vacuum fryer.

SHALLOW DRY CHICKEN CUTLETS

CHICKEN MARINADE

3x 7oz/200g boneless skinless Chicken Breasts

1 1/4 cups / 300ml Buttermilk (see notes)1 tsp EACH: Paprika, Salt

1/2 tsp EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

SHALLOW FRIED CHICKEN

1 3/4 cups / 250g Plain/All Purpose Flour

2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp EACH: Baking Powder, Oregano, Salt

1/2 tsp EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 cup / 250ml Vegetable Oil, or as needed (see notes)

One by one, place a chicken breast on the chopping board and horizontally slice it right through the center to make 2 even sized breasts.

In a large mixing bowl combine 1 1/4cups/300ml buttermilk with 1 tsp paprika & salt and 1/2 tsp onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper & white pepper. Add in the chicken cutlets and use tongs to fully coat them. Cover with cling film and marinate in the fridge for as long as you have time for. Overnight is perfect, a few hours is great, but even just 10-20mins at room temp as you prep the other ingredients will work. If marinating in the fridge, take the chicken out 30mins before needed to bring close to room temp.

In a large shallow bowl or baking tray with curved edges combine 1 3/4cups/250g flour with 2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp oregano, baking powder & salt, 1/2 tsp onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper & 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. One by one take a chicken cutlet straight out the marinade and dredge in the flour. Really make sure you work the flour into the meat to create lots of small craggy bits. Give it a shake, then place it to one side and repeat.

In a cast iron skillet or heavy deep pan heat up 1 cup/250ml veg oil over medium heat. The oil should comfortably cover the base of the pan and come up to just over halfway up the chicken.

When the oil is around 180C/350F, or shimmery, but not smoking, carefully place in 2-3 cutlets. You can check with a crumb that the oil rapidly sizzles before you do this if you want.

Leave to fry for 3-5mins, or until the bottom side has turned crispy and deep golden. Flip and fry for another 3-5mins, then place on a wire rack with paper towels underneath. Repeat with remaining chicken, adding more oil and bringing back up to heat as needed.

