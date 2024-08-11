© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

The Old-Line Plate

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published August 11, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
FitTasteTic, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Al studied history in college and never lost my appetite for it. One thing that really appeals to me is the history of food and cooking. And here in Maryland we have quite a few Food Historians. And as he told Chef Jerry Pellegrino, one of my favorites is a local lady called Kara Mae Harris, who has written a wonderful book called “Old Line Plate”.

Kara Mae has been writing her blog (also called “Old Line Plate” for years, which features the old Maryland recipes she’s been collecting. For her, the story and history behind the recipe is just as important, and her book reflects that. The book has about 50 recipes and stories to go along with them.

The first recipe that caught my eye is for a favorite dish: potato salad. The recipe grew out of the integration of all-girls Western High School, where African-American students launched a project to teach their white friends about soul food. This recipe, created by Thomasina Falcon, features the usual ingredients plus shredded carrots, diced pickles, chopped green peppers, plus pickle juice, mayonnaise and vinegar. It sounds like a happy collaboration between the mayo school of potato salad and the vinegar approach.

Kara Mae tells us that although Maryland Fried Chicken is widely known, there is little agreement on what it is or how it’s prepared. One common, but not universal theme is a milky, creamy gravy that accompanies it. Kara Mae’s research points to 1880 as the first time the dish is talked about. Despite Virginia claiming to be the origin, she defends its Maryland roots. And to be authentic she insists on cream gravy, corn fritters and fried mush. She quotes Mrs. Charles Gibson’s recipe that calls for a chicken cut into 7 pieces, floured, seasoned with salt and pepper, and fried in lard. She then has us make pan gravy with cream and parsley. We should serve the chicken with fried mush cakes and creamy gravy. And all that would be classic.

The third recipe has a great story attached. It seems that about a century ago, it was a common college practice in women’s dorms to whip up improvised late-night meals called “spreads”. One popular idea approximated Italian risotto. A 1912 cookbook called “College Cookery” spells it out. Essentially, you cook a half pound of rice (type not specified) in butter along with chopped onion. When the rice browns, you add a quart of beef stock and finish it with grated parmesan cheese and a pinch of saffron. Not exactly the classic approach, but I’m sure it tasted swell.

You can order Kara Mae’s book “Old Line Plate” on-line by going to https://oldlineplate.com/shop/ It will be a welcome addition to your kitchen.

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino