© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

How to do a Backyard Boil

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published July 21, 2024 at 5:48 PM EDT
Wheeler Cowperthwaite, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

If you’ve ever vacationed in Maine or down along the Gulf Coast, the chances are you’ve gone to a “Boil”, a feast of seafood and veggies all boiled in one big pot. Here in Maryland, there is no reason we can’t do the same thing, and Chef Jerry Pellegrino has figured out what it takes to do your own backyard boil.

Seafood boils are a tradition all along our coasts, where shellfish and sausages are boiled (outdoors, of course) in a large pot of flavorful broth, and served to hungry hordes. Let’s bring this summertime specialty to your home kitchen with shrimp, lobster tail, hard crabs and spicy Italian sausage.

If you want to go the whole nine yards, you’ll want to throw in fresh corn on the cob, red potatoes and lots of golden drawn butter for dipping. And as with a Maryland crab feast, you’ll want to spread lots of newspapers on your picnic table.

Backyard boils have become so popular that several companies will send you a box with all the ingredients, ready to go. You’ll need to supply a big old pot (we mean really big) and a strainer basket for pulling out the goodies. As for a heat source, propane burner kits are widely available, and work very quickly.

Here’s a run-down and recipe for throwing a backyard boil.

A MARYLAND BACKYARD BOIL

Ingredients:
1 gallon of chicken broth or beers (128 ounces)
6 pack of Binkert’s Weiss Wurst sausage
2 cups of Old Bay seasoning
4 lemons, cut lengthwise in half
2 pounds red potatoes
4 corn cobs, shucked and broken in half
2 dozen pearl onions
1 lb. shrimp
1 lb. scallops
1 lb. mussels
4 blue crabs, top shell removed, broken in half
4 lobster tails, split in half lengthwise

Directions:
1. Place your cooking pot on your burner, grill or stove top. Add the liquid and most of the seasoning. Cook over high heat.

2. While the water is heating, sear the sausage in a skillet. When done, set aside.

3. Add the lemons, potatoes, onions and sausage into the pot. When the water begins to boil, set a clock for 15 minutes.

4. Add the corn into the pot, which will cook quickly.

5. After a few minutes, add the seafood, which ideally will be sitting on top of the other ingredients, out of the broth. You want the seafood to steam.

6. When the seafood has steamed, you are ready to serve. If using a boiling basket, simply lift it out of the pot and fish out the ingredients. If you are cooking directly in and over the broth, pour it all through a strainer (this will take several batches) and arrange the food for serving.

Serves 4 to 6 people

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino