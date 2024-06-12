Pasta in the Summertime

If you stop to think about it, we probably enjoy pasta all year long. As one of the most versatile foods in the world, you can take pasta in an endless number of directions. The trick is in the sauce and what sort of additions you throw in. And Chef Jerry

Pellegrino will tell you; it wouldn’t be wrong to say, “summertime is a great time to enjoy pasta”. Here are a few ideas Jerry came up with:

GAZPACHO PASTA SALAD

Ingredients:



1 lb. of penne pasta, cooked al dente and cooled

1 Italian frying (cubanelle) pepper or another long, light green pepper, such as Anaheim, cored, seeded and cut into ¼ inch dice

1 sweet red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into ¼ inch dice

1 cucumber, about 8 inches long, peeled and cut into ¼ inch dice

1 small red onion, peeled and cut into ¼ inch dice

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives roughly chopped

½ cup flat leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup feta cheese crumbled

For the dressing:



1-pound ripe red tomatoes, cored and roughly cut into chunks

1 Italian frying (cubanelle) pepper or another long, light green pepper, such as Anaheim, cored, seeded and roughly cut into chunks

1 sweet red bell pepper, cored, seeded and roughly cut into chunks

1 cucumber, about 8 inches long, peeled, seeded and roughly cut into chunks

1 small red onion, peeled and roughly cut into chunks

3 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & hot sauce to taste





To make the dressing:

Combine tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, onion and garlic in a blender or, if using a hand blender, in a deep bowl. (If necessary, work in batches.) Blend at high speed until very smooth, at least 2 minutes, pausing occasionally to scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula.

Gazpacho Pasta Salad cont’d

With the motor running, add the vinegar and 2 teaspoons salt. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil. The mixture will turn bright orange or dark pink and become smooth and emulsified, like a salad dressing. If it still seems watery, drizzle in more olive oil until texture is creamy. Strain the mixture through a strainer, pushing all the liquid through with a spatula or the back of a ladle. Discard the solids. Chill the dressing for at least one hour but it will get better if you leave it in the fridge overnight.

Before serving, adjust the seasonings with salt, hot sauce and vinegar.

To make the salad:

Place all the ingredients in a bowl, dress liberally with the dressing and serve.

Cucumber & Lemon Spaghetti

Ingredients:



1 lb. spaghetti, cooked al dente and cooled

3 large cucumbers, peeled, seeded and roughly cut into chunks

The zest of two large lemons

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 cups Greek yogurt

Salt to taste

Place the cucumbers into a food processor set with the chopping blade and sprinkle with salt. Pulse a few times to get the cucumbers to look like coarse oatmeal. Add the basil, lemon zest and juice and purée until smooth and slightly green in color. Place the purée in a mixing bowl and whisk in the yogurt. Adjust the seasoning with salt. Toss the spaghetti in the dressing and serve.

Cheese Tortellini with Charred Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic

The basic pasta recipe:



1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups AP flour

4 eggs

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Add the eggs and olive oil and mix until the dough has been formed.

Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead for approximately 5 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and allow it to rest for 30 minutes.

Roll the dough and cut it according to the pasta maker’s directions

For the tortellini filling



1 cup fresh ricotta

1 cup grated parmesan

1 cup goat cheese

Mix all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl until soft and well combined. To make the tortellini, cut 3 inch squares out of the sheets of pasta. Place ½ teaspoon into the center of each square. Brush the edges of the square with water and fold over to seal. Fold back around your finger and turn down the edge to form tortellini. Cook the tortellini in a large pot of boiling water until they float. Remove and toss in some extra virgin olive oil. Keep warm.

To make the Sauce



6 large ripe beefsteak tomatoes

12 cloves confit garlic (see below)

1 cup yellow onion cut into ¼ inch dice

4 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup white wine

¼ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Extra oil from the garlic confit

Cut the tomatoes in half and char both sides over a hot grill. Let them cool and cut into wedges. Alternatively, cut the tomatoes into wedges and char with a torch. In a large sauté pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat until just smoking. Add the onion and cook until soft. Add the wine and bring to a boil. Let the wine reduce until almost dry. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook until the tomatoes just start to break down. Add the basil and the tortellini. Toss a few times to coat the pasta and divide up into bowls. Top with grated parmesan and some extra oil from the garlic confit.

GARLIC CONFIT

Ingredients:



25 large garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

Place the garlic cloves in a small sauce pan and cover with olive oil. Cook the garlic cloves at 150°F for two hours. Allow it to cool to room temperature. Place in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Ricotta Cavatelli with Peas, Mint & Feta

Ingredients for the Cavatelli



3 ½ cups (1 pound) all-purpose flour

1 pound ricotta cheese

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon salt

Put 2 1/2 cups of the flour into a bowl, make a well in the flour, and add the cheese, eggs and salt. Gradually work the mixture together, adding more flour if necessary, to make a soft but not sticky dough. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until it is smooth. Let the dough rest at room temperature, covered with an inverted bowl or wrapped in plastic, for 30 minutes.

Form the dough into a round and cut into quarters. Working with one quarter at a time (cover the remaining dough with an inverted bowl to keep the dough from drying out), on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a rope 1/4 inch in diameter. With a knife, cut the rope into 1/2-inch pieces. With your index and third fingers held together, gently press down on each piece, beginning at the top and moving down toward the bottom, dragging your fingers toward you and causing the pasta to roll over on itself. Transfer the formed pasta to a lightly floured baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Cook in a pot of boiling, salted water until the cavatelli float. Drain and keep warm.

For the dish



1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1 cup yellow onion cut into ¼ inch dice

Cavatelli cont’d



1 cup dry white wine

½ cup fresh mint leaves roughly chopped

1 cup feta cheese crumbled

¼ cup olive oil

Heat the olive oil until just smoking in a large sauté pan set over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the wine and bring to a boil. Reduce the wine until almost dry. Add the warm cavatelli and cook for a few minutes occasionally tossing the pasta. Add the mint and feta, toss quickly to combine and serve.