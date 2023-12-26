Making Fondue

Not all holiday feasts have to center on platters of roasted meats or poultry. There is a simpler, and in many respects, more intimate way of dining, and it involves little more than cheese and bread. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, fondue is one of the more sensual ways to dine, in my opinion.

Classic fondue is a simple idea that does require a fondue pot, or some sort of container that can sit overheat (a candle, a sterno can or an electric burner). You’ll need small chunks of slightly stale baguette, some very long forks, and a bottle of (ideally) white Swiss wine… or any other of your choosing.

Fondue is all about the cheese that you are melting (fondue = melted, in French).

The most popular are Emmenthaler and Gruyère, but Fontina and Gouda also work well.

You’ll want to grate the cheese fairly coarsely. A good idea is to toss the grated cheese in a bit of corn starch, which will build up the structure of the melt.

One important touch that nearly all recipes mention is rubbing the inside of the fondue pot with a clove of garlic. That hint of flavor really adds to the dish.

All this being said, it’s time to look at a few chosen recipes collected by Jerry.

Traditional Swiss Cheese Fondue

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, halved

1 pound Gruyère cheese, grated

1/2 pound Emmentaler cheese or other Swiss cheese, grated

1 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons kirsch

Freshly ground white pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg

Rub the inside of a cheese fondue pot or medium enameled cast-iron casserole with the garlic clove; discard the garlic. Combine the grated Gruyère and Emmentaler with the wine, cornstarch and lemon juice in the fondue pot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cheese begins to melt, about 5 minutes. Add the kirsch and a generous pinch each of pepper and nutmeg and cook, stirring gently, until creamy and smooth, about 10 minutes; don't overcook the fondue or it will get stringy. Serve at once.

Fonduta

Ingredients

½ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

10 ounces fontina, shredded

4 tablespoons butter

4 egg yolks

½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

Crusty bread, cut into ½ inch chunks

Place milk, cream and cheese in a pot and allow to stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Place butter in a fondue pan and, over medium heat, whisk in cheese and milk mixture, without allowing it to boil, a tablespoon at a time. When all the cheese has been added, remove from heat and whisk in yolks, one at time. Season with white pepper and shave white truffles over top of pot. Dip in bread and enjoy.

Irish Blue Cheese & Lager

Ingredients

8 ounces Cashel blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 cup Irish lager

1/2 cup half-and-half

Coarse salt

In a medium bowl toss blue cheese, flour, cayenne and dry mustard together; set aside. Place lager and half-and-half in a fondue pot over medium-high heat; stir to combine. Bring liquid to a simmer and slowly stir in cheese mixture; continue stirring until cheese is completely melted. Season with salt. Serve immediately.

Chicken Meatballs (Ideal for dipping.)

Ingredients

1 lb. ground chicken

2 eggs

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl by hand. Use your bare hands for the best results. Roll meatballs to about the size of a golf ball. Bake in a 350°F oven for 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Chocolate Orange Fondue

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

12 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon orange liqueur

Heat the cream and orange juice in a saucepan over medium heat until it starts to bubble at the edges. Remove from the heat, and immediately whisk in the chocolate, orange zest, and orange liqueur until smooth. Serve in a fondue pot over the lowest heat setting, or farthest from the heat source.

