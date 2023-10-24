Market Report

This is prime time for our Maryland farmers markets. We still have a fair amount of summer produce hanging around, and the best of the autumn harvest is just arriving. I paid a visit to one of Baltimore's markets this past weekend, and as Chef Jerry Pellegrino knows oh so well, the joint was jumping.

First of all, this is truly the Season of the Peppers. Stand after stand had huge piles of peppers, brilliant in all their vibrant colors. Aside from the usual bell peppers, I saw everything from Jalapeno to Ghost peppers. Great choices!

Apples are definitely in their prime right now. I like looking for varieties I haven't seen before. This year I spotted Cox's Orange Pippin, Jonamac, Swiss Gourmet, Pinova, and Dark Red Ruby Jon. Lots to try.

Local grapes not intended for wine are coming in. Concords are here now as are a slew of varieties simply called "green grapes".

The decorative elements for Autumn are to be had: colorful mums, pumpkins in all sizes and shapes and armfuls of sunflowers are for sale.

Believe it or not, I saw pawpaw’s for sale. If you're never tried them, please give them a shot. The flesh is soft and pudding-like and delicious.

Joe Bartenfelder's Farm stand was boasting cauliflower, eggplants, and tiny football shaped tomatoes. He has classic watermelon for sale, the kind with the seeds, as well as summer squash, dinosaur kale and a variety of beets.

Martin Family Farm has herbs galore. I saw mint, oregano, rosemary, cilantro, and thyme plus others too numerous to mention.

Hills Forest Fruit Farm had giant tomatoes, while Pahl's Farm had pattipan squash and other miniature varieties.

Tom Albright has a Technicolor display of cauliflower in shades of white, orange, green and purple. While spaghetti squash and acorn squash are just starting to come it, it's pretty much the tail end of corn season.

Knopp Farm has an assortment of radishes, tomatillos, butternut squash and the infamous Ghost peppers. Handle with care!

Salad greens are still showing up. Green View Farm in Suddlersville brought some fresh lettuce to the market including red oak, baby bib and watercress.

At the Mushroom Stand I saw they were carrying cremini, portobello, beech, shitake, wood ear, pom pom (new to me) and exotic mixes.

And finally, Billy Caulk of Pine Grove farm had huge sweet potatoes, bushels of okra, bulbs of garlic, cucumbers and cabbage.