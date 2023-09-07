Roast in the preheated oven until squash blossoms are hot, about 10 minutes.

As an avid gardener I know how much pleasure my garden can be when it's in full bloom. It's a feast for the eyes, and it always improves my mood just to gaze upon it. My colleague Chef Jerry Pellegrino will take that concept of floral beauty one step further by putting some flowers right on the plate.

Here is an exhaustive list of edible flowers. You'll be amazed at what's on it.

Then there is a list of flowers that should never be eaten (some are outright poisonous.)

1. Hydrangea

2. Clematis

3. Calotropis

4. Oleander

5. Azalea

6. Daffodil

7. Lantana

8. Foxglove (digitalis)

9. Lily of the Valley

10. Morning Glory

11. Wisteria

12. Periwinkle

13. Iris

14. Wolf's Bane

15. Autumn crocus

Here is a classic idea Jerry has come up with.

Stuffed Squash Blossoms

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch rainbow chard, stems removed and leaves chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

salt and ground black pepper to taste

3 ounces goat cheese (chevre)

8 zucchini blossoms, stamen removed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat; add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in chard and cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Add basil, salt, and pepper, and cook until basil is soft, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Place cooled chard mixture between 2 towels and press to remove excess moisture.

Stir goat cheese and chard mixture together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Fill zucchini blossoms about 3/4 full with the goat cheese mixture, and pinch the ends closed. Place filled blossoms in a roasting pan; drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast in the preheated oven until squash blossoms are hot, about 10 minutes.