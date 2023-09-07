© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

Edible Flowers

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
The wild leek, or ramp, is one of the first edibles to appear in spring in Appalachia.
Wendell Smith
/
Flickr
The wild leek, or ramp, is one of the first edibles to appear in spring in Appalachia.

Roast in the preheated oven until squash blossoms are hot, about 10 minutes.

As an avid gardener I know how much pleasure my garden can be when it's in full bloom. It's a feast for the eyes, and it always improves my mood just to gaze upon it. My colleague Chef Jerry Pellegrino will take that concept of floral beauty one step further by putting some flowers right on the plate.

Here is an exhaustive list of edible flowers. You'll be amazed at what's on it.

  2. Acacia
  4. Allium
  6. Anise Hyssop
  8. Bachelor’s Button
  10. Bee Balm
  12. Begonia
  14. Berries
  16. Borage
  18. Bougainvillea
  20. Calendula
  22. Camellia
  24. Carnations
  26. Chamomile
  28. Chicory
  30. Chrysanthemum
  32. Citrus
  34. Clover
  36. Coneflower
  38. Cosmos
  40. Dahlia
  42. Daisy
  44. Dandelion
  46. Daylily
  2. Elderflower
  4. Evening Primrose
  6. Forget-Me-Not
  8. Forsythia
  10. Fuchsia
  12. Gardenia
  14. Geranium
  16. Gladiolus
  18. Hawthorn
  20. Hibiscus
  22. Hollyhock
  24. Honeysuckle
  26. Hosta
  28. Impatiens
  30. Jasmine
  32. Lavender
  34. Lemon Verbena
  36. Lilac
  38. Linden
  40. Lotus and Water Lily
  42. Magnolia
  44. Mallow
  46. Marigolds
  2. Mint
  4. Nasturtium
  6. Orchid
  8. Pansy
  10. Passionflower
  12. Peas and Beans
  14. Peony
  16. Phlox
  18. Pommes and Stone Fruits
  20. Primrose
  22. Rosemary
  24. Snapdragon
  26. Squash and Other Cucurbits
  28. Sunflower
  30. Sweet Alyssum
  32. Sweet William
  34. Sweet Woodruff
  36. Tulip (flower only)
  38. Violet
  40. Yarrow
  42. Yucca

Then there is a list of flowers that should never be eaten (some are outright poisonous.)

1.  Hydrangea

               2.  Clematis

               3.  Calotropis

               4.  Oleander

               5.  Azalea

               6.  Daffodil

               7.  Lantana

               8.  Foxglove (digitalis)

               9.  Lily of the Valley

               10.  Morning Glory

               11.  Wisteria

               12.  Periwinkle

               13.  Iris

               14.  Wolf's Bane

               15.  Autumn crocus

               Here is a classic idea Jerry has come up with.

Stuffed Squash Blossoms

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch rainbow chard, stems removed and leaves chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

salt and ground black pepper to taste

3 ounces goat cheese (chevre)

8 zucchini blossoms, stamen removed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan over medium heat; add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in chard and cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Add basil, salt, and pepper, and cook until basil is soft, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Place cooled chard mixture between 2 towels and press to remove excess moisture.

Stir goat cheese and chard mixture together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Fill zucchini blossoms about 3/4 full with the goat cheese mixture, and pinch the ends closed. Place filled blossoms in a roasting pan; drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast in the preheated oven until squash blossoms are hot, about 10 minutes.

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson