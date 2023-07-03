Holiday Grilling Ideas

On this, our big national holiday, we turn our attention to our backyard grills. The natural inclination is to go with hot dogs, burgers and maybe a little shrimp for the barbie. But there are so many other things that we can prepare on the grill that will really open your eyes. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, this is when we let our imagination run wild.

Two items you'll want to keep close to your grill are skewers and tin foil.

When it comes to grilling things, build-your-own kabob is the technique that gives your imagination its widest opportunities. Any collection of protein, vegetable or fruit will work; just cut everything in bite-sized pieces and stick 'em with a skewer.

Some items you may not have thought about grilling actually do quite well just thrown right on the grate. Slice an avocado in two, pop out the seed, hit them with olive oil and seasoning and put them face down on the grill. The flame and smoke add a new range of flavors. And if you're so inclined, making guacamole with grilled avocados is a natural idea.

There are tons of other things that you can put straight on the grill. Asparagus tastes great when it's been grilled. If you coat a big piece of broccoli with a blend of Worcestershire, honey and ketchup, you can have a very nice side. One surprising idea is to but wedges of romaine lettuce right on the grill. They crisp up nicely and make a nice bed for an all-grilled salad.

Believe it or not, fruit works well too on the grill. Grilled peaches, pineapple, and pears become perfect dessert mates for a bowl of creamy ice cream. What is truly mind-blowing is grilling wedges of watermelon! Mix up a mélange of sugar, salt, lime zest and red pepper flakes and rub it into your watermelon wedges. Grill it up and serve it by itself or with a dollop of plain yogurt.

Tin foil is extraordinarily useful since it will contain small or tender bits of ingredient while still exposing it to heat. Make up a packet of your favorite fish and toss in an assortment of fresh sliced up vegetables. A splash of white wine will generate steam and help to cook everything perfectly. We've often talked about foil wrapped corn on the cob, seasoned with whatever floats your boat (Old Bay!). How about baked apples, cored and stuffed with brown sugar and chopped nuts?

And seafood is easy to grill. It's not hard to find "fish baskets" that hold the fish filet in place and allow for easy turning. You can also put big sea scallops right on the grill, or even go with lobster tails. To do that, make a large long cut down the topside of the tail to expose the meat. Then whip up a butter and herb dressing to go with it. That sounds like a million dollar cook-out to me.