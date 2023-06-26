© 2023 WYPR
Bota Box Wines

Published June 26, 2023
Cabernet sauvignon wine barrels in a wine cellar
Cabernet sauvignon wine barrels/júbilo haku via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Believe it of not, Al Spoler loves having a box of good wine around, and he explains why we should drink Bota Box wine without shame or hesitation.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bota Box Chardonnay NV ** $ (One box = 4 bottles)

(Very convincing chardonnay with firm structure, correct flavors)

Bota Old Vine Zinfandel NV **1/2 BOX WINE OF THE WEEK

(A very respectable zin with bright, tasty flavors, good body)

Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon NV *1/2 $

(Doesn't really recall cab sauv, but a useful every day red)

Bota Box Pinot Grigio NV ** $

(Light, easy drinking with some depth to the fruit, lime and grapefruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
