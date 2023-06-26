Bota Box Wines
Believe it of not, Al Spoler loves having a box of good wine around, and he explains why we should drink Bota Box wine without shame or hesitation.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bota Box Chardonnay NV ** $ (One box = 4 bottles)
(Very convincing chardonnay with firm structure, correct flavors)
Bota Old Vine Zinfandel NV **1/2 BOX WINE OF THE WEEK
(A very respectable zin with bright, tasty flavors, good body)
Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon NV *1/2 $
(Doesn't really recall cab sauv, but a useful every day red)
Bota Box Pinot Grigio NV ** $
(Light, easy drinking with some depth to the fruit, lime and grapefruit)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.