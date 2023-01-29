© 2023 WYPR
Radio Kitchen
Radio Kitchen

Vegetarian Stews

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published January 29, 2023
A meaty lentil stew, haleem has become a cherished Ramadan tradition in Hyderabad, and not just for Muslims. It's served with a dash of ghee, a garnish of coriander, some crispy fried onions and a piece of lemon.
One of the pitfalls of winter is the tendency to eat heavy, hearty food... which can end up putting weight on. So, to lighten the load, we may want to consider eating lighter vegetarian fare. Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, the sky is the limit for ideas since here in Maryland we have so many wonderful vegetable ingredients.

I did some digging in the web and came up with a handful of very appealing recipes.

One great place to start is to make a chili based on a variety of peppers and a mixture of assorted beans. The aim is to present a varied mouthful with every bite. This recipe calls for a wider variety of peppers than we might see in the average grocery store, but there are numerous Latino bodegas in town that specialize in some exotic varieties. Start with some sweet dried peppers like costeño or choricero. Work in a few hot dried chilies like arbol or cascabel; and finish up with rich, smoky chilies like ancho or pasilla. For the beans you will use garbanzo and kidney beans. And for the seasonings you want cumin, oregano and the flavorful vegetable paste marmite. The entire recipe is long and complex and thus perfect for a leisurely Saturday afternoon. Here is the link: https://www.seriouseats.com/best-vegetarian-bean-chile-recipe

Lentils certainly know how to play well with other vegetables, so a lentil and squash soup makes perfect sense. This recipe from Serious Eats has a Provencal twist to it. You start by sautéing a mirepoix of celery, carrots and onions and adding a bit of garlic. Then comes two whole zucchinis chopped up plus a large can of plum tomatoes. Good quality vegetable broth is our principle liquid and grated Gruyère cheese is our garnish. And when it's finished, don't forget to stir in a spoonful or two of EVOO. It's what the French would do. Here's the link: ttps://www.seriouseats.com/provencal-lentil-zucchini-soup-recipe

It's nice to have a vegetarian main dish presented at dinner, and so a mushroom and carrot Shepherd's Pie is a great choice. Shepherd's Pie involves a savory chunky filling topped off with a thick layer of mashed potatoes. For the filling you'll want an assortment of three or four mushroom varieties, some chopped carrots and parsnips. A little tomato paste, red wine and veggie broth round out the recipe along with your favorite herbs and spices. Some long slow cooking will allow all the flavors to mingle. While that's going on, whip up a batch of mashed Yukon Gold potatoes to top it all off, and you've got a very attractive main course for your winter table. Here's the link: https://pinchofyum.com/vegetarian-shepherds-pie

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
