Radio Kitchen

Rib Roast: Beef, Lamb, Pork

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published January 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST
Think your prime rib holiday dinner is more pricey this year? You're right. But maybe not for the reason you think.
Todd Patterson
/
iStockphoto.com
This is the season for the big roast, a time for festive dinners with close friends who enjoy a bit of hearty eating. And of all the big dishes you can have, the king of them all is the Standing Rib Roast. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, this truly is an impressive dish to present to your guests, particularly since there are options on which meat to serve.

A beef rib roast, also known as a standing rib roast, is a grand affair. Essentially it is a bone-in prime rib with any number of ribs attached. The bones enclose the eye of the rib eye and the rib cap. The can be teased apart and stuffed or seasoned any number of ways.

The pork rib roast is often doubled up and tied in a circle, so that it resembles a crown. The interior of the crown is perfect for stuffing.

The rack of lamb usually comes with 8 ribs that can be trimmed or left intact. It is roasted standing up, and often it is coated with an herb and bread crumb mixture.

After some diligent surfing, Jerry came up with some good recipes.

Cooking the perfect standing rib roast (beef) can be an ominous task. This is one of the best recipes we’ve found to walk you through it:

https://www.recipetineats.com/standing-rib-roast/

Here’s how to make the perfect crown roast:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/the-ultimate-pork-crown-roast-recipe-1943670

And two great lamb rack recipes:

https://tasty.co/recipe/garlic-herb-crusted-roast-rack-of-lamb

https://www.tastingtable.com/929918/mustard-crusted-rack-of-lamb-recipe/

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
