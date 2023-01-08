Rib Roast: Beef, Lamb, Pork

This is the season for the big roast, a time for festive dinners with close friends who enjoy a bit of hearty eating. And of all the big dishes you can have, the king of them all is the Standing Rib Roast. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, this truly is an impressive dish to present to your guests, particularly since there are options on which meat to serve.

A beef rib roast, also known as a standing rib roast, is a grand affair. Essentially it is a bone-in prime rib with any number of ribs attached. The bones enclose the eye of the rib eye and the rib cap. The can be teased apart and stuffed or seasoned any number of ways.

The pork rib roast is often doubled up and tied in a circle, so that it resembles a crown. The interior of the crown is perfect for stuffing.

The rack of lamb usually comes with 8 ribs that can be trimmed or left intact. It is roasted standing up, and often it is coated with an herb and bread crumb mixture.

After some diligent surfing, Jerry came up with some good recipes.

Cooking the perfect standing rib roast (beef) can be an ominous task. This is one of the best recipes we’ve found to walk you through it:

https://www.recipetineats.com/standing-rib-roast/

Here’s how to make the perfect crown roast:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/the-ultimate-pork-crown-roast-recipe-1943670

And two great lamb rack recipes:

https://tasty.co/recipe/garlic-herb-crusted-roast-rack-of-lamb

https://www.tastingtable.com/929918/mustard-crusted-rack-of-lamb-recipe/