Radio Kitchen

Food Trends

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published December 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
Pan Roast Rainbow Trout, served with cornbread and mustard greens stuffing and hazelnut brown butter, a seafood offering in the Western Range.

Cooking and eating are both constant and constantly changing. Whereas some of us can go for months on end without a shadow of variation and inspiration in our diet, others of us are instantly captivated by the latest new thing. Chef Jerry Pellegrino will suggest that some of these co-called "trends' may sound silly at first, but turn out to be pretty appealing.

We all know canned tuna, but were your aware that Spanish and Italian canned tuna is gourmet quality? And not only is tuna popular, think of sardines, mackerel, salmon, mussels and anchovies are also available. Food trend followers believe that sales of canned gourmet fish will grow by nearly $25 billion in the next five years. Here is a website with a lot of information on the subject.

https://www.thekitchn.com/best-tinned-seafood-wine-shop-owner-23407547

Traditional wheat-based pasta is extremely popular, and folks have non trouble making it at home. But there are other forms of pasta that are coming onto our radar screens. For those looking for gluten free choices, brown rice pasta is a good place to start. Then comes shirataki noodles, made from the root of the konjak plant. These gelatinous noodles are bland in flavor, but soak up sauce and have no carbs or calories. Chickpea pasta is gluten free and it offers a bit of chickpea flavor.

And is there any surprise that quinoa shouldn't be the basis for a good pasta?

Go to: www.healthline.com/nutrition/gluten-free-pasta#TOC_TITLE_HDR_5

Dates and other dried fruit are going to be appearing more often. For those of you who like Moroccan food, that's good news because dates play a big role. They are now being used as a sweetener and a binder, and interest in paleo diets is increasing their popularity. Try this website for more info: https://www.fooddive.com/news/hot-dates-why-the-sweet-fruit-is-getting-more-popular/558715/

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
