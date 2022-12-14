Food Trends

Cooking and eating are both constant and constantly changing. Whereas some of us can go for months on end without a shadow of variation and inspiration in our diet, others of us are instantly captivated by the latest new thing. Chef Jerry Pellegrino will suggest that some of these co-called "trends' may sound silly at first, but turn out to be pretty appealing.

We all know canned tuna, but were your aware that Spanish and Italian canned tuna is gourmet quality? And not only is tuna popular, think of sardines, mackerel, salmon, mussels and anchovies are also available. Food trend followers believe that sales of canned gourmet fish will grow by nearly $25 billion in the next five years. Here is a website with a lot of information on the subject.

https://www.thekitchn.com/best-tinned-seafood-wine-shop-owner-23407547

Traditional wheat-based pasta is extremely popular, and folks have non trouble making it at home. But there are other forms of pasta that are coming onto our radar screens. For those looking for gluten free choices, brown rice pasta is a good place to start. Then comes shirataki noodles, made from the root of the konjak plant. These gelatinous noodles are bland in flavor, but soak up sauce and have no carbs or calories. Chickpea pasta is gluten free and it offers a bit of chickpea flavor.

And is there any surprise that quinoa shouldn't be the basis for a good pasta?

Go to: www.healthline.com/nutrition/gluten-free-pasta#TOC_TITLE_HDR_5

Dates and other dried fruit are going to be appearing more often. For those of you who like Moroccan food, that's good news because dates play a big role. They are now being used as a sweetener and a binder, and interest in paleo diets is increasing their popularity. Try this website for more info: https://www.fooddive.com/news/hot-dates-why-the-sweet-fruit-is-getting-more-popular/558715/