Published November 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sweet potato consumption in the United States nearly doubled in just 15 years.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sweet potato consumption in the United States nearly doubled in just 15 years.

The sweet potato, which must not be confused with the African yam, thrives around the world and exits in literally thousands of varieties. Although some are poisonous, the species l. batatas is the good one from which all of our various cultivars spring from.

In the US, the variety known as Beauregard is the most common, and is the one we know in the supermarket. A close second is Jewell. These are brown skinned, orange fleshed tubers. But you will find tan skins as well as purple skins. And flesh colors follow the same spectrum: white to orange to purple.

Here is an idea Jerry came up with for you to try, plus some links for further reading.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

4 ½ lbs. sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar

¼ cup milk

½ cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups cornflakes cereal, crushed

¼ cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows

Bake sweet potatoes at 400° for about 1 hour or until tender. Let cool to touch; peel and mash sweet potatoes.

Beat mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, and next 5 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Spoon potato mixture into a greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.

Combine cornflakes cereal and next 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle diagonally over casserole in rows 2 inches apart.

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle alternate rows with marshmallows; bake 10 additional minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

And here’s some other great sweet potato recipes:

https://www.eatwell101.com/garlic-parmesan-roasted-sweet-potato-recipe

https://www.bonappetit.com/gallery/healthyish-sweet-potato-recipes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9RURWVMRN4

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
