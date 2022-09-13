Barbecue Side Dishes

Jerry always comes well burdened with recipe ideas, and here are some of his best.

BBQ Sides

Street Corn

Ingredients

6 to 8 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed

1/2 cup Mexican crema, or sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest, from 1 lime

2 tablespoons lime juice, from 1 lime

1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

Lime wedges, to serve

Heat a gas or charcoal grill to 400F: Clean the grates once it has heated.

Whisk together the sauce:

In a bowl, whisk together the crema, mayonnaise, cilantro, garlic, chipotle pepper, lime zest and lime juice. Taste and season the mixture with salt if needed. (Crema has a little salt already, so add extra judiciously.) Set aside.

Grill the corn:

Place the husked corn directly onto grill grates. Grill the corn for about 3 minutes, undisturbed, or until kernels begin to turn golden brown and look charred. Turn over and repeat. When all sides are browned, remove from the grill onto a plate.

Top the corn with sauce and cheese:

Using a brush or a spoon, coat each ear of corn with the crema mixture. Sprinkle with crumbled cojita cheese. Sprinkle with additional chipotle pepper, if desired. Serve immediately with extra lime wedges.

Mrs. Katherine Gittings Cold Slaw

Ingredients

1 head green cabbage, finely shredded

2 large carrots, finely shredded

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons grated Spanish onion

2 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons celery seed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Combine the shredded cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, sugar, vinegar, celery seed, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl, and then add to the cabbage mixture. Mix well to combine and taste for seasoning; add more salt, pepper, or sugar if necessary.

Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. red potatoes, cut into ½ inch - 1 inch cubes

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 tablespoons dried mustard

3 large hard-boiled eggs, cut into cubes

4 strips thick sliced smoked bacon cooked until crispy

2 green onions, sliced

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

salt & freshly ground black pepper

Gently boil the potatoes until just tender. Drain well and cool to room temperature.

Place the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar and dried mustard in large salad bowl and whisk to combine. Add the potatoes and remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

Cover and refrigerate salad until ready to serve.

