Generally speaking the beef we get at our local butchers is scrupulously clean. When buying beef for Beef Tartare, do not skimp on quality and let your butcher know what you're doing. Tell him you would prefer a piece cut from the middle of a section, which will have been kept free from any conceivable surface contamination. Specify a lean cut, since you do not want a lot of raw fat dominating. A good butcher will clean his meat grinder to insure against cross-contamination. All this adds up to a very clean, healthy cut of meat.

Most recipes call for tenderloin (the home of filet mignon) which is tender and fat free... but also lacking in flavor. A better choice might be top round or sirloin. Jerry recommends cutting your beef into a small 1/4" dice rather than grinding it. Here is his recipe for a classic version of the dish.

