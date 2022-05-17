© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RK.jpg
Radio Kitchen

Upside down cake

Published May 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake balances a sweet-tart cranberry topping with a tender butter cake.
Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen
/
Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake balances a sweet-tart cranberry topping with a tender butter cake.

One of my favorite desserts that my mother used to make for us was Upside Down Cake. I loved it and had no trouble wolfing it down, but I never got a clear answer from my mom about what was upside down about it. And I hope that Chef Jerry Pellegrino can clear this up for me.

Apparently most cakes are finished with all the goodies on top of the cake. But in this case, the goodies, i.e. the fruit, are cooked in the bottom of the pan. When baking is finished, the cake is flipped upside down and served. Ah-hah!

Jerry found some facts about the history of the upside down cake here: http://www.kitchenproject.com/history/PineappleUpsideDownCake/

Here is perhaps the definitive recipe for the classic pineapple cake: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/pineapple-upside-down-cake/a1c9a639-0748-4f2c-89f5-fd33cf138986

And here are two variations that would be perfect for springtime Maryland. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/apple-upside-down-cake

and: https://southernbite.com/strawberry-upside-down-cake/

Tags

Radio Kitchen Programs
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino