One of my favorite desserts that my mother used to make for us was Upside Down Cake. I loved it and had no trouble wolfing it down, but I never got a clear answer from my mom about what was upside down about it. And I hope that Chef Jerry Pellegrino can clear this up for me.

Apparently most cakes are finished with all the goodies on top of the cake. But in this case, the goodies, i.e. the fruit, are cooked in the bottom of the pan. When baking is finished, the cake is flipped upside down and served. Ah-hah!

Jerry found some facts about the history of the upside down cake here: http://www.kitchenproject.com/history/PineappleUpsideDownCake/

Here is perhaps the definitive recipe for the classic pineapple cake: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/pineapple-upside-down-cake/a1c9a639-0748-4f2c-89f5-fd33cf138986

And here are two variations that would be perfect for springtime Maryland. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/apple-upside-down-cake

and: https://southernbite.com/strawberry-upside-down-cake/

