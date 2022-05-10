For a little background, Jerry has found two excellent articles.

Here’s a great article about the different varieties of artichokes: https://www.homestratosphere.com/types-of-artichokes/

Here’s a great start to learning about artichokes: https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/how_to_cook_and_eat_an_artichoke/

And here is a classic recipe for stuffed artichokes.

Stuffed artichokes – serves four

4 artichokes cleaned as described in the above article

For the stuffing:

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 lemon zest and juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped

Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Before putting the artichokes in the steamer, place each one in the bowl and working from the center of the artichoke outwards pull apart the leaves and sprinkle the stuffing into the spaces.

Continue to do all four artichokes and until you’ve used all the stuffing. Steam as above and enjoy!

