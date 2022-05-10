© 2021 WYPR
Radio Kitchen

Artichokes

Published May 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
Kathy Gunst
Kathy Gunst
For a little background, Jerry has found two excellent articles.

Here’s a great article about the different varieties of artichokes: https://www.homestratosphere.com/types-of-artichokes/

Here’s a great start to learning about artichokes: https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/how_to_cook_and_eat_an_artichoke/

And here is a classic recipe for stuffed artichokes.

Stuffed artichokes – serves four

4 artichokes cleaned as described in the above article

For the stuffing:

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 lemon zest and juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped

Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Before putting the artichokes in the steamer, place each one in the bowl and working from the center of the artichoke outwards pull apart the leaves and sprinkle the stuffing into the spaces.

Continue to do all four artichokes and until you’ve used all the stuffing. Steam as above and enjoy!

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
