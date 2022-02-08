They used to say that the number of folds in a chef's hat represented the 100 ways you can cook eggs. Chef Jerry Pellegrino's farm boasts a hearty flock of egg-laying hens who have given him the raw material for exploring all those ways of fixing up eggs, Here are a few of those delicious egg-based recipes.

Leek Tart

1 10.5 inch Paté Brisée shell, unbaked

2 lbs. young, slim leeks

3 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons olive oil

3 large Eggs

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup fresh goat cheese whipped at room temperature

Salt, Pepper and Nutmeg to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Dice the leeks and soak them briefly in water to remove any sand or dirt.

Drain well.

Combine the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Stir in the leeks, cover the pan and cook over low heat stirring occasionally, until leeks are just tender but not browned.

Uncover, sprinkle in the flour and stir well to blend.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream and goat cheese until smooth.

Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Add the leeks and mix well. Pour the filling into the prepared pastry shell.

Bake in the center of the oven for 35 minutes, or until the top of the tart is puffed and lightly golden brown.

Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

Serve Warm

Simple Egg Custard

Ingredients

2 cups milk

2 large eggs, beaten

1 pinch salt

1 dash vanilla extract

1 pinch ground nutmeg

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 °.

2. Whisk milk, eggs, sugar, salt and vanilla together in a bowl thoroughly. Pour the egg mixture into 6 custard cups, and then sprinkle the tops with nutmeg.

3. Place the cups in a deep baking pan, and make a "bain marie" by adding enough hot water to come half way up the sides of the cups.

4. Bake in the oven until the custard sets, about 1 hour.

Other Great Egg Based Dishes: https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-a-frittata-cooking-lessons-from-the-kitchn-170717 https://www.aspicyperspective.com/fluffy-strata-recipe-overnight-breakfast-casserole/

https://joyfoodsunshine.com/egg-casserole/

