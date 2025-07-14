2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Who is the star witness against Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:22 AM EDT
Katheryn Millwee holds a portrait of Kilmar Abrego Garcia outside the federal courthouse Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: George Walker IV/AP
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Katheryn Millwee holds a portrait of Kilmar Abrego Garcia outside the federal courthouse Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: George Walker IV/AP

The Trump administration had not yet brought Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from prison in El Salvador June 6 when a federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted him on charges of taking part for years in a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the United States. The sealed indictment was waiting in Nashville when Abrego got back to the U.S.

Abrego, who has lived almost half his 29 years in Maryland, has no previous criminal arrests or convictions. The government’s star witness against him, Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, has been convicted of three felonies, deported multiple times, and was about to be deported again before the Justice Department began putting this case together. Now he’s in a halfway house, with prospects of staying in the U.S. at least a year and getting a work permit.

To find out more we talk with reporter Maria Sacchetti, who covers immigration, Homeland Security, ICE and immigration courts for The Washington Post. She wrote about the witness and is following the case.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
