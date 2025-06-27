Where does your food come from? Ms. Agvocate wants you to know!
Lindsey Jacobs served as Maryland's Ms. Agvocate USA, 2024. She is pictured on her family's Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Jacobs wants to help people connect the dots so people better understand where their food comes from, and make better choices. Photo: Melissa Gerr
A wall in the barn of Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Anthony Jacobs, a sixth generation cattle farmer, herds the cows in line for washing, in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, brushes conditioner into a cow's tail in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Cattle finding shade at Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Do you ever wonder about who produced the food you enjoy each day? Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, wants the public to better understand the farmer to table connection. We learn more in a visit to her Church View Farm.
Today’s show is an encore presentation from July, 2024. It recently took top prize from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcaster’s Association for ‘outstanding use of sound’. The judges called it "Radio so alive, you can see it.”
Links: Ms. Agvocate USA, Church View Farm, Cow Week on Maryland Public TV.