Where does your food come from? Ms. Agvocate wants you to know!

Do you ever wonder about who produced the food you enjoy each day? Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, wants the public to better understand the farmer to table connection. We learn more in a visit to her Church View Farm.

Today’s show is an encore presentation from July, 2024. It recently took top prize from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcaster’s Association for ‘outstanding use of sound’. The judges called it "Radio so alive, you can see it.”

Links: Ms. Agvocate USA, Church View Farm, Cow Week on Maryland Public TV.