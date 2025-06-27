2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Where does your food come from? Ms. Agvocate wants you to know!

By Melissa Gerr,
Sheilah Kast
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
Lindsey Jacobs served as Maryland's Ms. Agvocate USA, 2024. She is pictured on her family's Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Jacobs wants to help people connect the dots so people better understand where their food comes from, and make better choices. Photo: Melissa Gerr
1 of 12  — Lindsey Jacobs Ms. Agvocate - M. Gerr.JPG
Lindsey Jacobs served as Maryland's Ms. Agvocate USA, 2024. She is pictured on her family's Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Jacobs wants to help people connect the dots so people better understand where their food comes from, and make better choices. Photo: Melissa Gerr
A wall in the barn of Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
2 of 12  — A-P6280586.JPG
A wall in the barn of Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
3 of 12  — A-P6280601.JPG
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
4 of 12  — A-P6280592.JPG
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Anthony Jacobs, a sixth generation cattle farmer, herds the cows in line for washing, in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
5 of 12  — A-P6280621.JPG
Anthony Jacobs, a sixth generation cattle farmer, herds the cows in line for washing, in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
6 of 12  — A-P6280690.JPG
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, brushes conditioner into a cow's tail in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
7 of 12  — A-P6280649.JPG
Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, brushes conditioner into a cow's tail in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lindsey Jacobs, Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, brushes conditioner into a cow's tail in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
8 of 12  — A-P6280684.JPG
Lindsey Jacobs, Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, brushes conditioner into a cow's tail in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
9 of 12  — A-P6280663.JPG
Tara Baldwin Jacobs, a fifth generation cattle farmer and nurse, washes a cow in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Anthony Jacobs, a sixth generation cattle farmer, mobilizes the troops for cow wash day, in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
10 of 12  — A-P6280704.JPG
Anthony Jacobs, a sixth generation cattle farmer, mobilizes the troops for cow wash day, in preparation for picture day. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Cattle finding shade at Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
11 of 12  — A-P6280744.JPG
Cattle finding shade at Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
Lindsey Jacobs served as Maryland's Ms. Agvocate USA, 2024. She is pictured on her family's Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr
12 of 12  — A-P6280735.JPG
Lindsey Jacobs served as Maryland's Ms. Agvocate USA, 2024. She is pictured on her family's Church View Farm in Millersville, Md. Photo: Melissa Gerr

Do you ever wonder about who produced the food you enjoy each day? Lindsey Jacobs, who served as Ms. Agvocate USA 2024, wants the public to better understand the farmer to table connection. We learn more in a visit to her Church View Farm.
Today’s show is an encore presentation from July, 2024. It recently took top prize from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcaster’s Association for ‘outstanding use of sound’. The judges called it "Radio so alive, you can see it.”

Links: Ms. Agvocate USA, Church View Farm, Cow Week on Maryland Public TV.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMaryland farmersWYPR Programming Awards
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast