Ahead of his time? Who was Baltimore-bred journalist Murray Kempton?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 11, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Photo: provided by author
Photo: provided by author

After his childhood of “shabby gentility,” in Baltimore, Murray Kempton’s New York newspaper columns spanned the 20 century with clear insights about who America was leaving behind.
We talk with Andrew Holter, the editor of a new collection of Kempton’s journalism.

Holter will speak at Writer's LIVE at Enoch Pratt Library Tuesday April 15, and at the Union Market location of Politics and Prose in Washington, D.C. on Thurs. May 8.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
