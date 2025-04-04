2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'Cloud Nebula' is out of this world!

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
1 of 2  — Astronaut Symphony Image 2 Credit_Dagfofo.jpg
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
Matthew Paul D'Agostino
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
2 of 2  — Astronaut Symphony Image 1 Credit_Dagfoto.jpg
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
Matthew Paul D'Agostino

This weekend at The Voxel performing arts theater, audiences will step aboard a spaceship, and train their eyes, and ears, on the stars …
"Cloud Nebula" is an afro-futuristic cinematic opera produced by Baltimore-based music collective Afro House.

We talk with writer Scott Patterson, also co-founder and Artistic Director of Afro House and with Alisha Patterson, co-founder and Managing Director of Afro House to get a preview!

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore ArtsAfro House
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr