'Cloud Nebula' is out of this world!

This weekend at The Voxel performing arts theater, audiences will step aboard a spaceship, and train their eyes, and ears, on the stars …

"Cloud Nebula" is an afro-futuristic cinematic opera produced by Baltimore-based music collective Afro House.

We talk with writer Scott Patterson, also co-founder and Artistic Director of Afro House and with Alisha Patterson, co-founder and Managing Director of Afro House to get a preview!