'Cloud Nebula' is out of this world!
1 of 2 — Astronaut Symphony Image 2 Credit_Dagfofo.jpg
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
Matthew Paul D'Agostino
2 of 2 — Astronaut Symphony Image 1 Credit_Dagfoto.jpg
Astronaut Symphony, a part of Cloud Nebula, by AfroHouse. Photo: Dagfoto
Matthew Paul D'Agostino
This weekend at The Voxel performing arts theater, audiences will step aboard a spaceship, and train their eyes, and ears, on the stars …
"Cloud Nebula" is an afro-futuristic cinematic opera produced by Baltimore-based music collective Afro House.
We talk with writer Scott Patterson, also co-founder and Artistic Director of Afro House and with Alisha Patterson, co-founder and Managing Director of Afro House to get a preview!