Maryland People's Counsel wrestles with utility rates

High utility bills are ripping through many customers’ budgets. The General Assembly is considering several bills it hopes would increase how much electricity is generated in Maryland. The Public Service Commission, which sets the rates electricity and gas companies can charge, says it's studying “lessons learned” from the multi-year rates it has set for Baltimore Gas & Electric. None of this attention holds much promise of helping consumers soon. To try and understand some of the factors, we reached out to David S. Lapp, the state people’s counsel, whose office advocates for residential utility customers.

