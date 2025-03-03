© 2025 WYPR
Maryland People's Counsel wrestles with utility rates

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST
High utility bills are ripping through many customers’ budgets. The General Assembly is considering several bills it hopes would increase how much electricity is generated in Maryland. The Public Service Commission, which sets the rates electricity and gas companies can charge, says it's studying “lessons learned” from the multi-year rates it has set for Baltimore Gas & Electric. None of this attention holds much promise of helping consumers soon. To try and understand some of the factors, we reached out to David S. Lapp, the state people’s counsel, whose office advocates for residential utility customers.
Links: Office of People's Counsel Op Eds, Resource Adequacy FAQs and Utility Rates and Basics.

