Aunt Beck's Place provides meals for those in need
1 of 6 — 1000013562.jpg
2 of 6 — 1000016151.jpg
3 of 6 — 1000015386.jpg
4 of 6 — 1000018614.jpg
5 of 6 — 1000019021.jpg
6 of 6 — 1000011922.jpg
Rebekah Opher has received a 2024 Baltimore Weaver Award for her work in addressing food insecurity for unhoused people in the city. The award, which includes $5,000 in grant funds given by Weave: the Social Fabric Project, an offshoot of the Aspen Institute with support from M&T Bank. One of her projects is Aunt Beck's Place, providing Sunday dinners for people experiencing homelessness.