On The Record

Aunt Beck's Place provides meals for those in need

By Ashley Sterner
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:56 AM EST
Rebekah Opher has received a 2024 Baltimore Weaver Award for her work in addressing food insecurity for unhoused people in the city. The award, which includes $5,000 in grant funds given by Weave: the Social Fabric Project, an offshoot of the Aspen Institute with support from M&T Bank. One of her projects is Aunt Beck's Place, providing Sunday dinners for people experiencing homelessness.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
