Aunt Beck's Place provides meals for those in need

Rebekah Opher has received a 2024 Baltimore Weaver Award for her work in addressing food insecurity for unhoused people in the city. The award, which includes $5,000 in grant funds given by Weave: the Social Fabric Project, an offshoot of the Aspen Institute with support from M&T Bank. One of her projects is Aunt Beck's Place, providing Sunday dinners for people experiencing homelessness.