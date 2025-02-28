© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Story from the Stoop: Brian Higginson

By Ashley Sterner
Published February 28, 2025 at 10:15 AM EST
Photo by Aaron Curtis

Brian Higginson tells us a stoop story about working to center his artistic imagination on Charm City. There are a couple of live stoop events happening next week! On Wednesday March 5, The Road Less Traveled: stories about forging unique career paths. And on Thursday March 6, BE: Stories of Mental Health: personal tales about the challenges, surprises, struggles, and triumphs of improving mental health. More information about live events and the Stoop podcast is at Stoopstorytelling.com.

