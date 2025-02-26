© 2025 WYPR
Kennedy Krieger develops computerized tool to help diagnose autism

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:16 PM EST
People with autism spectrum disorder often have a difficulty with imitating other people's actions. Kennedy Krieger is developing a diagnostic tool called the "Computerized Assessment of Motor Imitation" (or CAMI); it's a one-minute tool that uses motion-tracking technology to distinguish children with autism from those with ADHD or neurotypical peers. We hear how it works from Dr. Stewart Mostofsky, the director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Laboratory for Neurocognitive and Imaging Research.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
