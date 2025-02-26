Kennedy Krieger develops computerized tool to help diagnose autism

People with autism spectrum disorder often have a difficulty with imitating other people's actions. Kennedy Krieger is developing a diagnostic tool called the "Computerized Assessment of Motor Imitation" (or CAMI); it's a one-minute tool that uses motion-tracking technology to distinguish children with autism from those with ADHD or neurotypical peers. We hear how it works from Dr. Stewart Mostofsky, the director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Laboratory for Neurocognitive and Imaging Research.