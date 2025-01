In honor of the Year of the Snake, we bring you TWO stoop stories… both of them, about snakes! We start with Beth Bugnaski with a tale about fostering an appreciation of snakes, in all their glory, among kids. Then a second Stoop Story about a snake assist, as told by Tracey Field.

You can find more information, including live events and the Stoop podcast, at Stoopstorytelling.com