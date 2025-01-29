Marylanders demand 'Better Transit Now'

Maryland’s General Assembly continues to grind through its 2025 session with work ranging from public safety to education to tax reform, as well as transportation budgets. Next week, a group of Marylanders, called Better Transit Now, is planning to focus on that issue. We talk with Paul Sturm, manager of Better Transit Now and chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network, and Lauren ‘Bemi’ Byrd, Transportation Community Organizer at No Boundaries Coalition to find out more.

For more information about the Better Transit Now rally, visit this link.