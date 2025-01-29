© 2025 WYPR
Marylanders demand 'Better Transit Now'

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:01 AM EST
A Baltimore City bus travels down St. Paul St. Photo: Brian O'Malley
Maryland’s General Assembly continues to grind through its 2025 session with work ranging from public safety to education to tax reform, as well as transportation budgets. Next week, a group of Marylanders, called Better Transit Now, is planning to focus on that issue. We talk with Paul Sturm, manager of Better Transit Now and chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network, and Lauren ‘Bemi’ Byrd, Transportation Community Organizer at No Boundaries Coalition to find out more.

For more information about the Better Transit Now rally, visit this link.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
