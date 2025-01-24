Stories from the Stoop: Animal instincts!

Here is a Stoop Story from Corinne Parks about making connections with our furry, scaled and feathered friends.

The next LIVE stoop event is "More Room in a Broken Heart: Stories About Loving, Losing, and Rebuilding" on February 13th at Checkerspot Brewing Co. with musical guest ‘Outcalls.’

We’re pretty glum here at OTR today: our talented, organized, creative, fearless senior supervising producer, Maureen Harvie is leaving WYPR to join another mission-driven nonprofit in Baltimore. Maureen will do a fabulous job getting their important stories out, and for that we rejoice. At the same time we’re already missing her skills, her clarity of vision, and her beautiful dimpled smile. Maureen, you are welcome back ANY time!