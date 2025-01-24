© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Animal instincts!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:21 AM EST
Photo by Aaron Curtis
Photo by Aaron Curtis

Here is a Stoop Story from Corinne Parks about making connections with our furry, scaled and feathered friends.

The next LIVE stoop event is "More Room in a Broken Heart: Stories About Loving, Losing, and Rebuilding" on February 13th at Checkerspot Brewing Co. with musical guest ‘Outcalls.’

We’re pretty glum here at OTR today: our talented, organized, creative, fearless senior supervising producer, Maureen Harvie is leaving WYPR to join another mission-driven nonprofit in Baltimore. Maureen will do a fabulous job getting their important stories out, and for that we rejoice. At the same time we’re already missing her skills, her clarity of vision, and her beautiful dimpled smile. Maureen, you are welcome back ANY time!

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
