'A city of artists, led by artists': Baker Artist Awards honor creative talent

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:56 AM EST
David London (L) is the Director of the Baker Fund Grants Program. Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson (R) is a journalist, author, and the recipient of the 2023 Mary Sawyers Imboden Prize. Credit: William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance.
Baltimore is a city of artists. And every year, the “William G Baker Jr. Memorial Fund” invests in artists AND arts institutions to help support their creative endeavors. It’s the largest private dedicated funder of the arts in the Baltimore Region.

We speak with David London, the new director of the Baker Fund Grants Program, and Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, who received the 2023 Mary Sawyers Imboden Prize for her work in the literary arts. Learn more about Dickinson's forthcoming book on fashion designer Claire McCardell.

If you’re an artist, you have until 5pm this coming Monday, January 27th, to create or update their Baker Artist Portfolio in order to be considered for this year’s awards.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
