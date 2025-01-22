'A city of artists, led by artists': Baker Artist Awards honor creative talent

Baltimore is a city of artists. And every year, the “William G Baker Jr. Memorial Fund” invests in artists AND arts institutions to help support their creative endeavors. It’s the largest private dedicated funder of the arts in the Baltimore Region.

We speak with David London, the new director of the Baker Fund Grants Program, and Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, who received the 2023 Mary Sawyers Imboden Prize for her work in the literary arts. Learn more about Dickinson's forthcoming book on fashion designer Claire McCardell.

If you’re an artist, you have until 5pm this coming Monday, January 27th, to create or update their Baker Artist Portfolio in order to be considered for this year’s awards.