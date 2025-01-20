AmeriCorps CEO on volunteering on MLK Day and beyond

Thirty-one years ago, Congress made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day of service and charged AmeriCorps with leading this effort. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service.

Today, people across all 50 states will dedicate their time to serving their communities, doing things like delivering school supplies to teachers and students, cleaning-up vacant properties, reading to young people, and more. OTR cohost Ashley Sterner discusses this commitment with Michael D. Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps.

Links:

Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service

The King Center