Cold-stunned sea turtles recuperate at the National Aquarium

By Ashley Sterner
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:52 AM EST
Aquarium staff and volunteers participate in the intake of cold-stunned sea turtles. | December 4, 2024
1 of 4  — 20241204AnimalRescue_ColdStunned-0023.jpg
Aquarium staff and volunteers participate in the intake of cold-stunned sea turtles. | December 4, 2024
Philip Smith/Philip Smith, National Aquarium / The National Aquarium | www.aqua.org
Aquarium staff and volunteers participate in the intake of cold-stunned sea turtles. | December 4, 2024
2 of 4  — 20241204AnimalRescue_ColdStunned-0027.jpg
Aquarium staff and volunteers participate in the intake of cold-stunned sea turtles. | December 4, 2024
Philip Smith/Philip Smith, National Aquarium / The National Aquarium | www.aqua.org
On the Record's Ashley Sterner (L) with Caitlin Bovery (R), the rehabilitation manager at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Credit: Ashley Sterner
3 of 4  — image000002 (1).jpg
On the Record's Ashley Sterner (L) with Caitlin Bovery (R), the rehabilitation manager at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Credit: Ashley Sterner
Sea turtles recuperate in the rehabilitation pool. Numbers painted on their shells help staff tell the turtles apart. Credit: Ashley Sterner
4 of 4  — image000001 (1).jpg
Sea turtles recuperate in the rehabilitation pool. Numbers painted on their shells help staff tell the turtles apart. Credit: Ashley Sterner

When water temperatures drop in the Atlantic Ocean, the chill has a major impact on sea turtles. The cold can stun them, leaving them debilitated in the water or causing them to wash up on the beach.

On the Record's Ashley Sterner speaks with Caitlin Bovery, Rehabilitation Manager at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

If you're in Maryland and see a stranded sea turtle, please report it to the National Aquarium's Animal Stranding Hotline at 410-576-3880.

Animal Rescue
National Aquarium Stranding Response 

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordNational AquariumanimalsEnvironmentnature
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
