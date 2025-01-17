Cold-stunned sea turtles recuperate at the National Aquarium

When water temperatures drop in the Atlantic Ocean, the chill has a major impact on sea turtles. The cold can stun them, leaving them debilitated in the water or causing them to wash up on the beach.

On the Record's Ashley Sterner speaks with Caitlin Bovery, Rehabilitation Manager at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

If you're in Maryland and see a stranded sea turtle, please report it to the National Aquarium's Animal Stranding Hotline at 410-576-3880.

