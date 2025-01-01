© 2025 WYPR
Historian Edda Fields-Black recounts Harriet Tubman's Civil War service

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Historian Edda L. Fields-Black is the author of, "Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War." Credit: Oxford University Press
On this New Year’s morning, we’re listening back to our conversation from February with Carnegie Mellon University historian Edda Fields-Black. Her book, "COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War,” highlights Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary service as a Union spy.

Using pension records, bills of sale, wills, personal letters, newspaper articles, and more, Fields-Black traces the lives of the more than 700 enslaved men and women who grabbed their chance at freedom during the 1863 Combahee River Raid.

This interview originally aired February 26, 2024.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
