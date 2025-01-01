Historian Edda Fields-Black recounts Harriet Tubman's Civil War service

On this New Year’s morning, we’re listening back to our conversation from February with Carnegie Mellon University historian Edda Fields-Black. Her book, "COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War,” highlights Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary service as a Union spy.

Using pension records, bills of sale, wills, personal letters, newspaper articles, and more, Fields-Black traces the lives of the more than 700 enslaved men and women who grabbed their chance at freedom during the 1863 Combahee River Raid.

This interview originally aired February 26, 2024.