A recipe for success: Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates

For 140 years Baltimore’s Franciscan Center has responded to community needs -- from food and clothing to counseling and dental care. Now they offer ‘Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy’ , which gives people skills and confidence that leads to employment and can transform lives. We talk with instructor Chef April Dubose, and with cohort 11 students Detrich Jordan, Shakera Murphy, Harry Lowe, Kimberly Wynn, Linda Hazelwood, and cohort 6 graduate Tiffany Jordan.

Links: Franciscan Center, Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy.