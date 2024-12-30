A recipe for success: Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates
1 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Taecharne White sauce 1.jpg
Taecharne White puts finishing touches on salmon as part of a Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy class. Photo: Melissa Gerr
2 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Sheila S..jpg
Sheila S. does dish duty at Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy. Photo: Melissa Gerr
3 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Chef April.jpg
Chef April Dubose works with a culinary student. Photo: Melissa Gerr
4 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Chef April group.jpg
Chef April Dubose gives instruction during a Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy class.
5 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Amber Hall 1.jpg
Amber Hall whips cream at the Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy. Photo: Melissa Gerr
6 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/fish prep.jpg
Fish prep during a Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy class. Photo: Melissa Gerr
7 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Chef Tempest.jpg
Chef Tempest works with a culinary student. Photo: Melissa Gerr
8 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/group stove 2.jpg
Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy's 11th cohort in full swing in the kitchen. The 13-week intensive fosters skills and confidence building for trainees. Photo: Melissa Gerr
9 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Harry Lowe fish and sprigs 1.jpg
Culinary student Harry Lowe preps the garnish for a meal. Photo: Melissa Gerr
10 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Harry Lowe and Chef April talk.jpg
Student Harry Lowe (L) and Chef April Dubose discuss details during meal prep. Photo: Melissa Gerr
11 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Justin Williams recipe.jpg
Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy student Justin Williams gets the details down from a recipe. Photo: Melissa Gerr
12 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/convo at stove 1.jpg
Chef April Dubose (second from left) instructs culinary students at the stove in the Franciscan Center kitchen as part of Dignity Plates Training Academy. Photo: Melissa Gerr
13 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Lea Bell bread oven.jpg
Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy student Lea Bell puts breads in the oven during meal prep. Photo: Melissa Gerr
14 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Linda Hazelwood oven 1.jpg
Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy student Linda Hazelwood checks on Brussels sprouts during meal prep. Photo: Melissa Gerr
15 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/group 1.jpg
Chef April Dubose gives instruction to a culinary student. Photo: Melissa Gerr
16 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Harry Lowe and Taecharne White oven.jpg
Students Harry Lowe (L) and Taecharne White load
17 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Justin Williams.jpg
18 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Nicola Braxton.jpg
Student Nicola Braxton oversees the stove during a Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy class. Photo: Melissa Gerr
19 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Shakera pan.jpg
Shakera Murphy is a student in the Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy cohort 11. Photo: Melissa Gerr
20 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Shakera w fish.jpg
Kimberly Wynn preps fish for baking as part of the Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy. Photo: Melissa Gerr
21 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Tempest and Detrich.jpg
Chef Tempest (L) works with student Detrich Jordan. Photo: Melissa Gerr
22 of 22 — Melissa Gerr photos/Wide shot working.jpg
Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy at the Franciscan Center offers skills development and confidence building to its participants. Photo: Melissa Gerr
For 140 years Baltimore’s Franciscan Center has responded to community needs -- from food and clothing to counseling and dental care. Now they offer ‘Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy’ , which gives people skills and confidence that leads to employment and can transform lives. We talk with instructor Chef April Dubose, and with cohort 11 students Detrich Jordan, Shakera Murphy, Harry Lowe, Kimberly Wynn, Linda Hazelwood, and cohort 6 graduate Tiffany Jordan.
Links: Franciscan Center, Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy.