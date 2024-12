Happiness. What’s your plan for getting there? For most of us, it’s some form of trial and error. We may think being good to ourselves -- a nice house, or car, or clothes will move us along. Maybe a promotion at work or, for students, terrific grades.

Actually, no…..

We ask Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos, who hosts “The Happiness Lab” podcast, how science shows the way.

This interview originally aired on February 13, 2024.