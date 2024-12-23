Biopesticide holds potential for stopping spread of malaria

Mosquitoes kill more humans than any other foe. They spread many deadly diseases, including malaria, which each year infects about 250 million people in dozens of countries. And each year 600,000 people die from malaria, most of them children in Africa.

What if there were a way to make mosquitoes ineffective with the help of bacteria? Scientists at the Malaria Research Institute at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say they’ve made a breakthrough to do just that.

We speak with George Dimopoulos, PhD, a mosquito-vector biologist and professor in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Bloomberg School.