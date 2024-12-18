© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Getting the dirt on Maryland soil

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:38 AM EST
Jordan Bethea is the farm manager at BLISS Meadows, a project of Backyard Basecamp. He is also a member of the Maryland Board of Soil Stewards. Photo: Backyard Basecamp
You can’t have dinner without dirt. Soil is where all of our food starts, whether you’re a vegan or a carnivore. There are lots of things that impact the condition of dirt, and the Maryland Board of Soil Stewards is in place to ensure farmers have the tools they need to make soil healthy for the future.
We hear from Jordan Bethea, farm manager for BLISS Meadows, a project of Backyard Basecamp, about how they do it.

Links: Backyard Basecamp, Million Acre Challenge, Board of Soil Stewards

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
