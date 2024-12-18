Getting the dirt on Maryland soil

You can’t have dinner without dirt. Soil is where all of our food starts, whether you’re a vegan or a carnivore. There are lots of things that impact the condition of dirt, and the Maryland Board of Soil Stewards is in place to ensure farmers have the tools they need to make soil healthy for the future.

We hear from Jordan Bethea, farm manager for BLISS Meadows, a project of Backyard Basecamp, about how they do it.

Links: Backyard Basecamp, Million Acre Challenge, Board of Soil Stewards