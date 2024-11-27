The people who fought for ADA compliance in Baltimore City, and won

Baltimore City settled a lawsuit two weeks ago with a price tag of $44 million, earmarked for pedestrian improvements--repairs aimed at directly affecting how people with disabilities get around the city. We hear details from Madeleine Reichman, a senior staff attorney at Disability Rights Advocates, and from Janice Jackson, one of three plaintiffs of the lawsuit.

Links: Women Embracing Abilities Now (W.E.A.N.), IMAGE Center of Maryland, Background to Baltimore City ADA compliance settlement.