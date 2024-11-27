© 2024 WYPR
The people who fought for ADA compliance in Baltimore City, and won

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 27, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST
From Left: Janice Jackson , Keyonna Mayo, and Susan Goodlaxson are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against Baltimore City. It asks that the city bring pedestrian structures up to ADA code. It was recently settled, and Mayor Scott is pledging $44 million to the improvements and repairs. Photo provided by Janice Jackson
From Left: Janice Jackson , Keyonna Mayo, and Susan Goodlaxson are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against Baltimore City. It asks that the city bring pedestrian structures up to ADA code. It was recently settled, and Mayor Scott is pledging $44 million to the improvements and repairs. Photo provided by Janice Jackson

Baltimore City settled a lawsuit two weeks ago with a price tag of $44 million, earmarked for pedestrian improvements--repairs aimed at directly affecting how people with disabilities get around the city. We hear details from Madeleine Reichman, a senior staff attorney at Disability Rights Advocates, and from Janice Jackson, one of three plaintiffs of the lawsuit.

Links: Women Embracing Abilities Now (W.E.A.N.), IMAGE Center of Maryland, Background to Baltimore City ADA compliance settlement.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
