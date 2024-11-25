Marylanders toss out more than 1 million tons of food each year. How do we reduce waste?

With Thanksgiving just days away, you might be cleaning out your fridge now to make space you’ll soon need for leftovers. But do all the things you’re throwing out actually need to be thrown out? And what can you do to reduce the number of things you need to throw out in the first place?

For answers, we’re joined by Roni Neff, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Neff is also a senior advisor at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, and she co-directs the national food waste research network.

