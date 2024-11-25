© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Marylanders toss out more than 1 million tons of food each year. How do we reduce waste?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 25, 2024 at 9:30 AM EST
Planning ahead and storing food properly can help reduce food waste.
USDA Photo by Lance Cheung/Flickr
Planning ahead and storing food properly can help reduce food waste.

With Thanksgiving just days away, you might be cleaning out your fridge now to make space you’ll soon need for leftovers. But do all the things you’re throwing out actually need to be thrown out? And what can you do to reduce the number of things you need to throw out in the first place?

For answers, we’re joined by Roni Neff, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Neff is also a senior advisor at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, and she co-directs the national food waste research network.

Links:
This Thanksgiving, 316 Million Pounds of Food Will Be Wasted Across the U.S.
ReFED Insights Engine
USDA Food Loss and Waste - for Consumers
USDA Food Product Dating

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordCompostingFoodgreenhouse gasClimate changeEnvironment
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie