Haunted houses abound in the new horror comedy film “For Sale By Exorcist.” The film centers around Susan Price, a licensed realtor and certified exorcist, who travels through twelve states, separating ghosts and demons from the buildings they’re haunting … and gets buyers into specter-free homes. The film is the directorial debut of Baltimore filmmaker Melissa LaMartina -- we get a preview!

