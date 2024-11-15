Maryland AG investigates racist texts

Racist text messages were sent to Black people across the country In the wake of the presidential election. The messages referenced slavery, and appear to be part of a coordinated harassment campaign. We hear from a local mother of a child who received one of these texts and ask Jonathon Smith, Chief of the Civil Rights Division of the State Attorney General’s office what people can do to protect themselves.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office Hate Crimes Hotline is 1-866-481-8361. You can also report a hate crime online at nohomeforhate.md.gov

Other resources: Maryland Commission on Civil Rights: 1-800-637-6247, Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention: [email protected] Maryland State Police: 1-800-525-5555, FBI Baltimore field office: (410) 265-8080 or tips.fbi.gov