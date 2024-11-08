An expert in extremism attended Trump rallies. What did she see? 

We live in bubbles. Many of us have few friends whose political beliefs differ from ours-- and that’s true also for social media. The circles you run in, the content you interact with online, probably echo your views. What does all this mean for how we experienced the campaign …or reacted to the results on election day?

Jen Golbeck is a professor at the University of Maryland where she studies extremism, social media, malicious online behavior, and artificial intelligence.

Links:

MAGA Report

I've Traveled Across The Country To Attend Trump Rallies. Here's What You Won't See On TV.

I Thought A MAGA Bot Was Trolling Me. Then He Asked Me To Lunch — And I Was Surprised By Who Showed Up.