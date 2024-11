The Maryland Port Authority will receive $145 million dollars from the Biden administration's Clean Ports Program, with $32 million dollars to benefit sustainability upgrades at Seagirt and Dundalk Terminal.

Mark Schmidt, president of Ports America Chesapeake, tells us more. Ports America Chesapeake operates Seagirt and Dundalk Marine Terminals at the Port of Baltimore under a public-private agreement with the Maryland Port Administration.

