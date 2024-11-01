Art entertains and teaches civility at AVAM's "Good Sports"

Sportsmanship means playing by rules, civilized behavior and respect for opponents. American Visionary Art Museum’s, “Good Sports: The Wisdom and Fun of Fair Play,” features 150 artists who explore those themes - at a time when we need to hear them! We get a preview from associate curator and grants manager Gage Branda.

