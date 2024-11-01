© 2024 WYPR
Art entertains and teaches civility at AVAM's "Good Sports"

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: CAA Champs, by LaVon Van Williams, AVAM
1 of 7  — VAN WILLIAMS CAA Champs .jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: CAA Champs, by LaVon Van Williams, AVAM
Dan Meyers Photography
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: You're Out! by Morgan Monceaux. AVAM
2 of 7  — MONCEAUX LinoCut And You_re Out.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: You're Out! by Morgan Monceaux. AVAM
Dan Meyers Photography
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Luche Libre, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
3 of 7  — BAUMAN Luche Libre 9.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Luche Libre, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
Dan Meyers Photography
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Hank Aaron, by George Sosnak
4 of 7  — Hank Aaron BR.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Hank Aaron, by George Sosnak
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Luche Libre 5, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
5 of 7  — BAUMAN Luche Libre 5.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Luche Libre 5, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
Dan Meyers Photography
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Jordan, by Don Shull. AVAM
6 of 7  — SHULL Jordan.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Jordan, by Don Shull. AVAM
Dan Meyers Photography
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Roberto Clemente, George Sosnak. AVAM
7 of 7  — Pittsburgh Pirates B.jpg
“Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play,” runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: Roberto Clemente, George Sosnak. AVAM

Sportsmanship means playing by rules, civilized behavior and respect for opponents. American Visionary Art Museum’s, “Good Sports: The Wisdom and Fun of Fair Play,” features 150 artists who explore those themes - at a time when we need to hear them! We get a preview from associate curator and grants manager Gage Branda.

Links: American Visionary Art Museum, Creating Art, Creating Change: Art as a Tool for Healing Communities on Nov. 14., Bazaart and other events .

American Visionary Art Museum
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
