Art entertains and teaches civility at AVAM's "Good Sports"
1 of 7 — VAN WILLIAMS CAA Champs .jpg
"Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play," runs through Aug., 2025 at the American Visionary Art Museum. Photo: CAA Champs, by LaVon Van Williams, AVAM
2 of 7 — MONCEAUX LinoCut And You_re Out.jpg
Photo: You're Out! by Morgan Monceaux. AVAM
3 of 7 — BAUMAN Luche Libre 9.jpg
Photo: Luche Libre, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
4 of 7 — Hank Aaron BR.jpg
Photo: Hank Aaron, by George Sosnak
5 of 7 — BAUMAN Luche Libre 5.jpg
Photo: Luche Libre 5, by Manuel Bauman. AVAM
6 of 7 — SHULL Jordan.jpg
Photo: Jordan, by Don Shull. AVAM
7 of 7 — Pittsburgh Pirates B.jpg
Photo: Roberto Clemente, George Sosnak. AVAM
Sportsmanship means playing by rules, civilized behavior and respect for opponents. American Visionary Art Museum’s, “Good Sports: The Wisdom and Fun of Fair Play,” features 150 artists who explore those themes - at a time when we need to hear them! We get a preview from associate curator and grants manager Gage Branda.
Links: American Visionary Art Museum, Creating Art, Creating Change: Art as a Tool for Healing Communities on Nov. 14., Bazaart and other events .