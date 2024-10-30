Fall hunting season underway in Maryland

Maryland’s rabbit season is almost here! It starts in November. And it is just one of the many hunting seasons our state will observe over the next couple months.

Hunting plays a key role in Maryland’s efforts to manage its wildlife populations, and for a closer look at that, we’re joined by Brian Eyler, associate director of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service.

