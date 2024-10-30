© 2024 WYPR
Fall hunting season underway in Maryland

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
A hunter walks through the woods on the first day of regular firearms deer hunting season in Pennsylvania, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/AP
/
AP
A hunter walks through the woods on the first day of regular firearms deer hunting season in Pennsylvania, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Maryland’s rabbit season is almost here! It starts in November. And it is just one of the many hunting seasons our state will observe over the next couple months.

Hunting plays a key role in Maryland’s efforts to manage its wildlife populations, and for a closer look at that, we’re joined by Brian Eyler, associate director of the state Department of Natural ResourcesWildlife and Heritage Service.

Links:
Hunting in Maryland
Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping 2024 - 2025
Maryland Hunters Harvest 125 Black Bears for 2024 Season
Marylanders Get Prepared for the 2024-25 Deer Hunting Season
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry

