© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'The Optimistics’: Joy in the midst of young-onset dementia

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Jim Hursey, Mike Razzi, and Dennis Myers (L to R) met at a support group for people diagnosed with young-onset dementia. Richie Frieman (second from R) wrote about their friendship and how their message has inspired people living with young-onset dementia, including Glenn Smith (far R). Frieman's book is titled, "The Optimistics." Credit: Courtesy of Richie Frieman
Jim Hursey, Mike Razzi, and Dennis Myers (L to R) met at a support group for people diagnosed with young-onset dementia. Richie Frieman (second from R) wrote about their friendship and how their message has inspired people living with young-onset dementia, including Glenn Smith (far R). Frieman's book is titled, "The Optimistics." Credit: Courtesy of Richie Frieman

A new book profiles people rejecting pessimism even though they face a progressive, terminal disease: younger-onset, also known as early-onset, Alzheimer’s disease.

The book is inspired by three men: Dennis Myers, Jim Hursey, and Mike Razzi. They met at a support group in Hunt Valley. After forming a deep friendship, they dubbed themselves, “The Optimistics.”

Writer Richie Frieman was inspired by their friendship. He interviewed more than seven dozen individuals diagnosed with young-onset dementia and their care partners. The result is Frieman’s new book, “The Optimistics.”

On December 3rd, Frieman will speak about his book at the Pratt Central Library in Baltimore.

In the next few weeks, the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting three 'Walks to End Alzheimer’s': in Annapolis this Sunday; in Baltimore on October 26th; and in Salisbury on November 2nd.

Listen to our 2022 interview with the original 'Optimistics.'

Links:
YES! Young-Onset Dementia Education & Support

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordauthor interviewsAlzheimer'sHealth
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie