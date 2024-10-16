'The Optimistics’: Joy in the midst of young-onset dementia

A new book profiles people rejecting pessimism even though they face a progressive, terminal disease: younger-onset, also known as early-onset, Alzheimer’s disease.

The book is inspired by three men: Dennis Myers, Jim Hursey, and Mike Razzi. They met at a support group in Hunt Valley. After forming a deep friendship, they dubbed themselves, “The Optimistics.”

Writer Richie Frieman was inspired by their friendship. He interviewed more than seven dozen individuals diagnosed with young-onset dementia and their care partners. The result is Frieman’s new book, “The Optimistics.”

On December 3rd, Frieman will speak about his book at the Pratt Central Library in Baltimore.

In the next few weeks, the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting three 'Walks to End Alzheimer’s': in Annapolis this Sunday; in Baltimore on October 26th; and in Salisbury on November 2nd.

